Stocks

Broker’s call: Mindtree (Buy)

| Updated on March 18, 2021

Prabhudas Lilladher

Target: ₹2,170

CMP: ₹1,969.10

We hosted top management of Mindtree, Venu Lambu (Executive Director and President, Global Markets), Vinit Teredesai (CFO) and Sriram (Head of Service Line Sales, North America), for conference call on Mindtree’s Investor Connect on Cloud Capability and Differentiator.

IT services deal sizes are only getting larger, as cloud has become part of every aspect of digital transformation. Management stated that cloud led large deal momentum will continue for next 3-4 years because client’s business models will keep evolving as they realize the benefits of cloud native applications.

Mindtree’s sharp focus on building end-to-end skills in each of the three hyper scalars, ability to collaborate efficiently across all 4 service lines to execute large transformation deals and being born digital with abundant new age app developer resource differentiates them from competition. Since Mindtree has relatively less portion of traditional projects, de-growth in demand and margin pressure in these projects is relatively low for them as compared to peers.

We maintained Buy with a revised target price of ₹2,170 (earlier: ₹1,940).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 18, 2021
Mindtree Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.