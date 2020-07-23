Broker's call: M&M Finance (Buy)

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Motilal Oswal
M&M Finance (Buy)
Target: ₹320
CMP: ₹153.95
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has reported Q1FY21 profit after tax (PAT)of ₹160 crore (up 128 per cent y-o-y ; down 29 per cent q-o-q), a 3 per cent miss. While PPoP (pre-provision operating profit) beat our estimates by 25 per cent, higher-than-expected provisions at ₹840 crore led to the modest PAT miss. The board approved a 1:1 rights issue at ₹50 a share, amounting to ₹3,089 crore as of July 23 (record date).
As per our calculations, while FY21 networth increases approximately 25 per cent, BVPS declines about 35 per cent to ₹125.
Month-on-month improvement in disbursements and collections is encouraging; however, its sustenance is the key monitorable. Within its product mix, tractors, entry-level cars, and LCVs are likely to do well, while M&HCV and taxi aggregator are likely to witness slow recovery.
According to the management, collection efficiency in June was 75 per cent of the total demand. This has improved in July. About 48 per cent of total customers and 30 per cent of tractor customers are under moratorium now; and 30–40 per cent taxi aggregators are returning to activity, but recovery is slow.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...