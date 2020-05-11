Stocks

BSE StAR MF nets 66% deals

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

 

BSE StAR MF handled transactions worth 66 per cent for fiscal 2020, BSE said in a press release on Monday. BSE StAR MF contributed ₹56,038 crore (subscription: ₹1,41,473 crore and redemption ₹85,435 crore) as net equity inflow during FY2019-20, which is 66 per cent of the entire MF Industry it said. The total net equity Inflow stood at ₹83,781 crore for FY2019-20. For April, the BSE mutual fund platform contributed 61 per cent in net equity inflow at ₹3,806 crore.

Published on May 11, 2020
mutual funds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI Cards slips as Covid-19 impacts Q4