BSE StAR MF nets 66% deals

BSE StAR MF handled transactions worth 66 per cent for fiscal 2020, BSE said in a press release on Monday. BSE StAR MF contributed ₹56,038 crore (subscription: ₹1,41,473 crore and redemption ₹85,435 crore) as net equity inflow during FY2019-20, which is 66 per cent of the entire MF Industry it said. The total net equity Inflow stood at ₹83,781 crore for FY2019-20. For April, the BSE mutual fund platform contributed 61 per cent in net equity inflow at ₹3,806 crore.