Butterfly Gandhimadhi Appliances stock climbs 11 per cent; BSE seeks clarification on volumes

Butterfly Gandhimadhi Appliances stock climbed over 11 per cent today on the BSE today with volumes of over 2.80 lakh shares, which were two times the two week average quantity.

The BSE has sought clarification from Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd on January 8, 2020, with reference to movement in volume. The reply is awaited from the company.

According to the BSE, the company has reported a net profit of Rs 8.38 crore on revenues of Rs 241.44 crore For the September quarter of 2019. The company EPS for the September quarter of 2019 stood at Rs 4.50.