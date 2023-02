Celebrity Fashions Ltd has approved raising up to ₹10 crore through a preferential share issue to two foreign portfolio investors Citrine Fund Limited and Arial Holdings 1, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board has approved the issue of up to 47.64 lakh shares on a preferential basis at ₹21.08 each.

At 2.07 p.m., the shares of Celebrity Fashions were trading down 4.24% at ₹15.80 on the National Stock Exchange.