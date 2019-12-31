Stocks

Chalet Hotels shares zoom 13% after five new deals

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

Shares of Chalet Hotels on Tuesday jumped nearly 13 per cent after the company extended its collaboration with global hospitality major Marriott International Inc with five new agreements.

The scrip climbed 11.22 per cent to ₹395 – its 52-week high – on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 12.90 per cent to a one-year high of ₹402.

Under the pacts, the company would build hotels and extend contracts across brands such as ‘W’, ‘Westin’ and ‘Marriott Executive Apartment’ in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Chalet Hotels said in a filing to the BSE.

“We are happy to end 2019 on a high note. These agreements fortify our two-decade long relationship with Marriott,” Chalet Hotels MD and CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

Chalet Hotels Ltd (CHL) is an owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities in India.

Published on December 31, 2019
Chalet Hotels Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty, Sensex slip on year-end profit booking