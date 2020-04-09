Stocks

Cipla stocks surge 15 per cent on USFDA nod for asthmatic drug

Internet Desk | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The pharma major Cipla is the top gainer today on the Nifty index. The shares surged as much as 15 per cent to ₹589.65.

It had got the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90 mcg from the USFDA, it said in a press release.

The drug is used in the treatment of acute events of bronchospasm.

