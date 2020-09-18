Companies and stocks to track today: Sept 18, 2020

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Elantas Beck India on Thursday informed the exchanges that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Talegaon Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for acquisition of land at Navlakhumbre, Tal. Maval, Pune, Maharashtra. The deal is for setting up a new greenfield manufacturing facility, which will provide additional capacity to cater to the market demand.
The company has advanced a sum of Rs 5.27 crore, amounting to 10 per cent of the total consideration. The company will enter into a sale deed after securing all applicable clearances and certifications, it further said.
The company, which is into wire enamels, impregnating materials, casting & potting, flexible electrical insulation and electronic protection materials, had reported a profit of Rs 4.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 and revenues of Rs 46.21 crore.
Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of deeds and erection of the new plant.
Tiger Logistics has said that it has been awarded tenders by Central Electronics Ltd, State Trading Corporation of India Limited (STC) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals Ltd.
The company has successfully developed the government sector vertical, which will yield good results in the coming quarters, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. "As the market opens up, we feel we will emerge much stronger in the logistics industry," it added.
The company, however, did not give the order sizes either cumulatively or individually.
Tiger Logistics hopes to steer the business to the next level and its clients, agents, associates and bankers’ base are intact and supportive.
Arrow Greentech will remain in focus as the company has resumed production at its Ankleshwar plant after the Gujarat Pollution Control Board issued a revocation order.
Earlier, in February, the GPCB had issued orders to stop the operation of one of the manufacturing units of Arrow Greentech.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 70 lakh on revenues of Rs 6.84 crore.
Arrow Greentech is into packaging material and its technology segment. Its water-soluble film, Watersol, has various applications in industries ranging from agrochemicals, construction, chemical, embroidery, health and hygiene to water transfer printing (three dimensional (3D) printing).
Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth $62.6 million (Rs 462 crore) in Chile. The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY-2021.
Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, one of the leading solar EPC and O&M players in the world, has a strong presence in the region with one project of 93.3 MW in Argentina and three projects of 588 MW under construction in Chile.
According to the company, this is the fifth project in Latin America. "We have established ourselves in Latin America with a cumulative order book of around $488 million (Rs 3,558 crore), making us amongst the leading players in the region," said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects.
The board of Kilpest India on Thursday approved the merger of 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd with itself. The decision is, however, subject to shareholders and other regulatory approvals.
Shareholders of 3B Blackbio will get 8.33 shares of Kilpest for each share in the company.
3B Blackbio is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of PCR-based molecular diagnostic kits, PCR enzymes and PCR reagents.
Kilpest intends to integrate the operations of 3B Blackbo with itself as part of the restructuring process, by taking over the manufacturing unit along with its business know-how, market reach, all the tangible and intangible assets.
3b Blackbio Biotech India Ltd is a related party to Kilpest India.
Shareholders will closely follow further developments on this front.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...