Consider short strangle on Asian Paints

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
Despite a strong rally on Friday, the outlook on Asian Paints remains neutral. The stock finds an immediate resistance at Rs 1,867 and support at Rs 1,705. A close above the resistance will change the outlook to positive for the stock and may trigger a fresh rally in it. In that event, the stock has the potential to reach Rs 2,276. A close below Rs 1,705 will alter the short-term outlook to negative and could weaken it to Rs 1,500.
F&O pointers: Despite a sharp gain on Friday, Asian Paints August futures witnessed a sharp drop in open positions. Even on a weekly basis, when the contract has been on an uptrend, open interest has declined, signalling that traders are not willing to carry over their positions. However, August futures at Rs 1,808.30 is ruling at a premium against the spot price of Rs 1,806.25, indicating existence of long positions. Option trading points to a range of Rs 1,600-1900.
Strategy: We advise traders to consider a short strangle on Asian Paints. This can be done by selling 1600-strike put and 2,000-strike call. These options closed with a premium of Rs 5.55 and Rs 4.70 respectively. As the market lot is 300 shares per contract, this strategy will ensure an inflow of Rs 3,075, which would be the maximum profit one can earn. For that to happen the stock has to settle between Rs 1,600-2,000 during the expiry.
However, loss could be unlimited if the stock swings wildly either up or down. So, this strategy is for traders who can understand risk, withstand wild swings and meet margin obligations.
A close above Rs 2,010.25 or below Rs1,589.75 will hurt the strategy.
We advise traders to hold it till expiry.
Follow-up: Hold Tata Motors call option.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...