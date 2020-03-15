Corona scare: FPIs press panic button, withdraw Rs 37,976 crore from Indian markets

My five
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a whopping Rs 37,976 crore on a net basis from the Indian markets in March so far amid the coronavirus pandemic triggering fears of a global recession.
Overseas investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 24,776.36 crore from equities and Rs 13,199.54 crore from the debt segment between Mar 2-13, depositories data showed.
This translates into a total net outflow of Rs 37,975.90 crore during the period under review.
Prior to this, foreign investors were net buyers for six consecutive months since September 2019.
“The spread of coronavirus outbreak, which has now been declared a pandemic, and continued slowdown in the global economy, has created a vicious cycle which is consuming investors worldwide,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.
Global markets reeled last week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and expressed deep concern over the “alarming levels of inaction“.
Given the ongoing scenario, foreign investors have taken a flight to safer investment options, such as dollar denominated asset classes and gold as against fixed income securities of emerging markets like India, he added.
Going forward, as coronavirus crosses boundaries and affects other countries, it may have a more serious impact on the already slowing global economy and on foreign flows into emerging markets such as India, Srivastava said.
“The markets have been very volatile all over the globe. Many countries are expected to announce stimulus packages and tax breaks to support various industries as they deal with the effects of this virus’ outbreak. When such announcements are made, investors’ sentiments are expected to change,” said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww.
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Online ventures that have come up recently seek to do just that
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
The fund has outperformed the category by 150-200 bps across three, five and seven years
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...