Covid treatment: Cipla gains on licensing pact with Eli Lilly

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The shares of Cipla Limited gained over 2 per cent on Monday after the company announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, US, to expand access to Covid-19 treatment in India.
At 12:21 pm, Cipla was trading at ₹901.00 on the BSE, up ₹18.05 or 2.04 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹902.00 and a low of ₹877.70. It opened at ₹890.20 as against the previous close of ₹882.95.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹901.50, up ₹18.60 or 2.11 per cent.
Cipla in talks to bring Covid antidotes to India
The company has signed a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, US, for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug baricitinib for Covid-19 indication.
Roche gets Emergency Use nod for Antibody Cocktail for mild-to-moderate Covid-19
Baricitinib was issued a restricted emergency use approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, India, for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
“This collaboration is a step further in Cipla’s efforts to enhance access to critical treatments for patients affected by the pandemic. Cipla will leverage its extensive distribution footprint to make this therapy accessible to more patients and markets,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
