What to watch: Cox & Kings: Expansion bodes well

Cox & Kings on Tuesday said its group company has signed a contract to open its fourth hotel in Marseille, France, as part of its expansion strategy. With this, Meininger’s number of prospective beds in France grows to over 2,600. The new hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2021, Cox & Kings said. The property will have 194 rooms. Meininger currently operates more than 26 hybrid hotels in Europe with a total of 3,977 rooms and 14,225 beds in 15 European cities.