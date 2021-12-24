Data Patterns makes a stellar debut, lists at over 47% premium

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Chennai-based Data Patterns made a stellar debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at over 47 per cent premium over its IPO price of ₹585. Data Patterns listed at ₹864 on the BSE, up ₹279.00 or 47.69 per cent from its issue price. It listed at ₹856.05, up ₹271.05 or 46.33 per cent over its issue price on the NSE.
The company had fixed the IPO price at ₹585, with the upper end of the price band at ₹555–585. While the retail portion was subscribed 23.41 times, the quota for non-institutional and qualified institutional buyers had received bids 254.22 times and QIBs by 190.86 per cent.
Also read: Will it be blockbuster listing for Data Patterns?
The ₹588-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹240 crore. The company had raised ₹176 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share by allotting 30.16 lakh shares at ₹585 a share.
The anchor book has seen strong participation from domestic mutual funds (HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, Axis MF, Kotak MF, Birla MF, Nippon MF, FT MF, Tata MF, PGIM MF and IIFL MF), life insurance companies (HDFC Life and Tata AIA Life) and other institutional investors (Nomura Funds, White Oak Capital and Enam).
The fresh issue money will be utilised for capital expenditure requirements, and repaying of debts.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...