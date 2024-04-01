Datamatics Global Services has announced the acquisition of Dextara Digital, a salesforce service provider.

With the acquisition, Datamatics will expand its capabilities in the salesforce ecosystem.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said, “We are excited to welcome Dextara Digital to the Datamatics family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of focusing on hyperscalers and further strengthens our capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem.”

Sreekanth Lapala, Founder & CEO, Dextara Digital said, “We will greatly benefit from Datamatics’ global presence, vast experience of working with global enterprise customers, and reputation of being a dependable executor of mission-critical work.”

Datamatics Global Services stock rallied 7.16 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹570.95 as of 12.54 pm.