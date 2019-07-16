Stocks

What to watch

DCB Bank, HDFC AMC, MCX results eyed

| Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

 

Two private banks - DCB Bank and Federal Bank, and insurance major HDFC Asset Management are among the companies that will declare their quarterly results for the period ended June 2019 on Tuesday. The other companies are 5Paisa Capital, Agro Tech Foods, Jay Bharat Maruti, MCX, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, TV18 Broadcast and Vikas Multicap. Focus will be on HDFC Asset, which is ruling at an all-time high, at the bourses.

Published on July 16, 2019
Next Story

Bonus, warrant issues may buoy Brigade
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bonus, warrant issues may buoy Brigade