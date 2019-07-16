DCB Bank, HDFC AMC, MCX results eyed

Two private banks - DCB Bank and Federal Bank, and insurance major HDFC Asset Management are among the companies that will declare their quarterly results for the period ended June 2019 on Tuesday. The other companies are 5Paisa Capital, Agro Tech Foods, Jay Bharat Maruti, MCX, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, TV18 Broadcast and Vikas Multicap. Focus will be on HDFC Asset, which is ruling at an all-time high, at the bourses.