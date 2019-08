The board of Dilip Buildcon will meet on Monday to consider a proposal for divestment of its wholly-owned subsidiaries to one or more potential investors in a structured manner over a period of time.

It has over two dozen subsidiaries, including DBL Ashoknagar-Vidisha Tollways, DBL Bankhlafata Dongawa Tollways, DBL Jaora Sailana Tollways, DBL Mundi-Sanawad Tollways and DBL Nadiad Madosa Tollways. Shareholders will closely monitor the development.