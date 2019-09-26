Stocks

Company news: Dilip Buildcon Ltd

| Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a new overburden (OB) removal contract mining work for the Nigahi project at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. The contract value is ₹2,122.73 crore (including GST) by the Northern Coalfield Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India. Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed two per cent higher at ₹448.35 on the BSE.

