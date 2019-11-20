Stocks

Dilip Buildcon bags Letter of Award from Northern Coalfields

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

Dilip Buildcon having been declared L1 bidder in the reverse auction conducted by Northern Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, on September 25, has been issued Letter of Award for removal of overburden at Nigahi OCP, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The contract period is 1,552 days and the contract value is ₹2,122.74 crore (Including Goods and Services Tax), Dilip Buildcon said in a statement to the exchanges. Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 2.86 per cent higher at ₹415.45 on the BSE.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd
