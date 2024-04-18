DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has inked an agreement with CBAI Technologies Pvt Ltd for the procurement of 200 type certified training drones over a span of three years.

Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, said, “India is poised to require one lakh drone pilots, triggering a cascade of job opportunities in ancillary fields such as drone engineering, data analytics, and technical support. In light of this burgeoning demand, DroneAcharya announces its strategic collaboration with CBAI Technologies Private Limited to procure 200 Type Certified Training drones over the next three years.”

The company recently announced opening of its fourth training center in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as part of its partnership with Subhkhyati Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

DroneAcharya stock surged by 5.90 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹174 as of 11.17 a.m.