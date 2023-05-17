DSP Pension Fund Managers has appointed GN Bajpai as Chairman and G Mahalingam as independent director on the Board.

Bajpai was earlier chairman of SEBI and LIC. He was the chairman of the corporate governance taskforce of the International Organization of Securities Commissions and chairperson of the National (India) Pension Trust Board and National Stock Exchange of India.

Mahalingam’s four-decade professional career spans financial sector regulators, Reserve Bank of India and Sebi. He had varied roles in RBI encompassing financial market development, regulation, and operations. He was closely involved in giving shape to foreign exchange policies and monetary policy implementation.

Rahul Bhagat, CEO, DSP Pension Fund Managers, said the company aims to become the top choice as a retirement solution service provider, delivering exceptional customer experiences through empowered teams and use of cutting-edge technology.

