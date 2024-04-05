Mphasis Ltd has signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish the Gen AI Foundry, a business unit, led by Mphasis.AI, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, AI use case assessments, consulting, and business transformation.

The Gen AI Foundry will serve as a dynamic platform for modelling industry use cases and developing proof of concepts (POCs) initially within the financial services Industry, with plans to expand across other sectors. This virtual forum will offer clients the opportunity to experience demos and POCs either at the Mphasis Experience Centre in NYC or the AWS Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in NYC, providing a showcase of generative AI solutions.

“By harnessing the power of AWS’s generative AI and data services, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the financial services industry. This initiative reinforces our vision to be the driver of innovation for global enterprises, providing scalable and sustainable technology solutions,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis.

Scott Mullins, Managing Director & General Manager, AWS Worldwide Financial Services, said, “We anticipate the Gen AI Foundry enabling businesses to leverage AWS’s advanced AI and machine learning services for enhanced experience and greater efficiency in today’s competitive landscape.”

Mphasis stock traded at ₹2,512 on the NSE, down 0.10 per cent as of 2.47 pm.