Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. has appointed Shashank Shankpal as its chief financial officer, with effect from April 5, 2024.

Before joining Som Datt Finance, he served as the Head of Strategic Projects & Risk Support at IDFC FIRST Bharat Limited.

As the Head of Fundraising and Treasury at Vaya Finserv Private Limited, he played a pivotal role in developing the company’s borrowing profile and fostering relationships with various lenders to establish a diversified liability franchise. Earlier, at Vistaar Financial Services Private Limited, he oversaw corporate finance, investor relations, business planning and budgeting. His career began at Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly SKS Microfinance Limited), where he gained experience in fundraising through debt and equity, including active involvement in IPO and QIP initiatives.

Shashank holds an MBA in Finance from ICFAI University and earned his bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Shares rose 3.58 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹112 as of 1.45 pm.