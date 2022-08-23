hamburger

Stocks

Dunearn cuts stake in Devyani International

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Aug 23, 2022

The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹185.85 on the BSE

Shares of Devyani International Ltd closed over 5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold nearly 3 per cent stake through block deal.

According to BSE bulk deal data, Dunearn sold 2.63 crore shares at an average price of ₹183.11. According to June quarter shareholding pattern, Dunearn had held 19.60 crore shares or 16.26 per cent stake in the company. The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹185.85 on the BSE, after hitting a low of ₹182.50 in early deal.

Published on August 23, 2022
share market
BSE
stocks and bonds
shareholders
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you