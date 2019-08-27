Stocks

Company news: Emami Paper Mills

| Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

The management of Emami Paper Mills on Tuesday said it intends to surrender the plots allotted for its project at Sakhya Industrial Estate, Bharuch, Gujarat.

The management does not see the present business environment changing over the short-term, and hence, it has decided against investing in the Gujarat project, it said. The stock of Emami Paper Mills jumped 2.47 per cent at ₹81.05 on the BSE.

