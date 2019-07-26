European shares inch higher on media rally after ECB disappointment

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
European shares inched higher on Friday, pushed up by a rally in media stocks, following a drop after the European Central Bank held out the possibility of more easing and a review of its inflation target, disappointing investors.
Europe's media sector advanced 1.6 per cent as Vivendi rose 5 per cent after stellar first-half results at its Universal Music Group raised the stakes for the sale of the French media giant's most-prized asset.
Pearson climbed 6.2 per cent after the education company said it had traded well in the first half of 2019, while satellite operator SES rose 7 per cent on confirming 2019 guidance.
The pan-European stock benchmark index rose 0.2 per cent by 0825 GMT, recovering from its worst session in three weeks. On the week, the index is expected to rise 0.7 per cent, improving from last week's marginal gains.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday all but pledged to ease policy further and even hinted at a reinterpretation of the bank's inflation target. This disappointed some investors who had hoped for an immediate easing of interest rates.
The ECB statement dampened investor hopes that immediate central bank action would fend off any slowdown in the global economy, a sentiment that has led European stock indexes to multi-month highs since a steep fall in May.
“There is such a high level of expectation right now for central banks to step up and provide stimulus... in order to support the economy,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda in London.
“Any indication they are not going to be aggressive or they are not going to be immediate seems to be a bit of a disappointment.”
Investors will now turn to a second quarter reading of US economic growth later in the day, which comes ahead of a Federal Reserve rate meeting next week when a quarter basis point cut is expected.
Banco Sabadell's quarterly profit missing estimates sent its shares down 6.0 per cent, pressuring the broader banks index. Bank-heavy indices in Spain and Italy underperformed.
“The prospects of lower interest rates for longer would hurt banks' margins and affect their profitability. So it's not entirely surprising that we are seeing disappointing bank earnings,” Oanda's Erlam said.
Vodafone jumped 7.4 per cent on plans to create a European mobile mast company with potential for IPO, while Kitkat maker Nestle's gain of 1.6 per cent on posting its fastest quarterly sales growth in three years, boosted the food and beverage index .
Luxury stock Kering slumped 7 per cent as its main Gucci brand posted a slower-than-expected rise in second-quarter sales, hit by a blip in the US.
The materials sector fell the most, with Anglo American dropping more than 5 per cent after the mining company's biggest shareholder billionaire Anil Agarwal said he was divesting the nearly 20 per cent stake he had been holding since 2017.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...