Expected Fed stance pushes Sensex to new high

Bulls regained momentum, with benchmark indices trading over one per cent higher during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market opened on a positive note, tracking global cues and gained further in the first half with Sensex hitting fresh highs. US markets gained overnight after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statement that the US central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022, as expected by market participants. The domestic market extended gains further in the first half, witnessing all-round buying.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 59,737.55, up 810.22 points or 1.37 per cent, after recording a new all-time high of 59,764.79. It recorded an intraday low of 59,243.15. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,777.60, up 230.95 points or 1.32 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,782.40 and a low of 17,646.55.

Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Coal India, L&T and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Dr Reddy, Britannia, ITC and Shree Cement were the top laggards.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The ferocity of the ongoing bull run is evident from the response of the US market to the Fed announcement. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 spiked around 1per cent when the Fed indicated that ‘moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted’. This bullish response to a mildly hawkish Fed is surprising but indicative of the strong bullish undercurrent.”

“The Fed has not given any timeline for tapering, but it can be expected as soon as November this year, and a rate hike in 2022 seems a clear possibility. The confusion even among smart money is evident in the off-and-on nature of FII and DII investment, with FIIs turning sellers (₹1,943 crore) and DIIs turning buyers (₹1,850 crore) in the cash market yesterday — a reversal of their position a day ago. Meanwhile, the Evergrande crisis appears to be receding, as of now. This bull market has been easily climbing all walls of worries, surprising even diehard bulls. Now, we don’t know how long the party will go on,” Vijayakumar added.

Green all around

On the sectoral front, all indices, except Nifty Media, were in the green. Realty, financials, metals, consumer durables and oil and gas recorded the highest gains.

Nifty Realty continued to gain and was trading 5.06 per cent higher. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 1.98 per cent and 1.89 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were trading 1.88 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. Nifty Metal was up 1.24 per cent. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 1.34 per cent while Nifty Oil and Gas was up 1.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, after surging over 13 per cent in the previous session, Nifty Media was down 2.14 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.92 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.73 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.95 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.03 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.18 per cent to 16.52.