Focus on ITI’s Q3 results due on Monday

The board of ITI Ltd will meet on Monday to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019. After posting a loss of ₹61.04 crore for the first quarter, the telecom equipment firm recorded profit of ₹7.19 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal.

During FY19, it had posted a profit of ₹92.54 crore and revenues of ₹1,668.37 crore. Analysts will monitor the performance, as it could throw some light on the Q3 performance of India Inc.