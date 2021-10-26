Focus on RPSG Ventures, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Quess Corp, Mindtree, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel

RPSG Ventures: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. CVC Captial Partners, a private equity and investment advisory firm, won the bid for the Ahmedabad team, while the RPSG Group, an Indian conglomerate, won the bid for the Lucknow franchise.

IPL, with the addition of two new teams, will make the tournament a 10-team affair from the upcoming 2022 season. RPSG Group’s winning bid was of ₹7,090 crore while that of CVC Capital was ₹5,625 crore, the BCCI revealed in a press release.

HDFC/HDFC Bank: The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of 4.99 per cent of outstanding equity share capital of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank. Earlier, the Bank had proposed to buy more than 3.5 crore shares in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over ₹1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation or HDFC.

Also read: SGX Nifty signals 80-point gap-up opening for Nifty

Mindtree: The company has expanded relationship with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to offer solutions based on Internet of Things (IoT). As a partner for ServiceNow Connected Operations, a proactive system of action for IoT, Mindtree will build industry solutions to help enterprises turn data from their IoT infrastructure into actionable business workflows.

Apollo Hospitals has announced free vaccinations against Covid-19 for children with specified co-morbidities across the hospital network. It is anticipated that approval will soon be granted for vaccinating children with specified co-morbidities and immediately post-approval and details of the age-group permitted for vaccination, the free vaccination initiative would be launched by Apollo Hospitals.

The list is expected to include children with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders. However, this is an indicative list and the final list of co-morbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the government.

Quess Corp has increased equity stake in Stellarslog Technovation (owner of the digital gig platform – Taskmo) from 33.33 per cent to 36.58 per cent, by investing approximately ₹80 lakh.

Total Gas board will meet on October 28 to consider a proposal to raise funds via a medium-term note program of as much as $750 million, or its equivalent in any currency, in one or more tranches. The initial issuance will be as much as $300 million.

Also read: Day Trading Guide for October 26, 2021

Bharti Airtel has decided to avail the option of deferment of the payment of spectrum auction instalments due up to four years. The company has also sought deferment of AGR related dues by four years with immediate effect. It will consider other option offered by Department of Telecommunications within the stipulated timeline, it said in a notice to the exchanges.

Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court will give verdict on Zee-Invesco case. Last week, the Bombay High Court on October 21 asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund. However, the court added that the EGM resolution has to be kept in abeyance till it decides on the legality and validity of EGM requisition.

Also read: Shoppers Stop (₹353.3): BUY

The Board of Directors of SunEdison Infrastructure has approved form a subsidiary ‘SIL Power Storage Solutions Private Limited’. Accordingly, the company has invested ₹99,990 in the subsidiary.

Results Calendar:

ABB India Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Anup Engineering, Axis Bank Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank Of India, Best Agrolife, Cera Sanitaryware, Cipla, Century Enka Ltd, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Entertainment Network (India), Genesys International Corporation, Greenlam Industries, GATI, Greaves Cotton, Hikal, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indo Count Industries, Jindal Stainless, Jay Bharat Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Meghmani Organics Ltd, MRPL, Mahanagar Gas, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Oriental Aromatics, Persistent Systems, PI Industries, Ramco Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Shalby, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sanofi India, Shiva Cement, Symphony Ltd, Surya Roshni, Triveni Turbine, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Udaipur Cement Works, Vishal Fabrics, Wabco India, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd.