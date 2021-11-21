FPIs pump in Rs 19,712 crore in Indian markets in November so far

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers in the Indian markets at Rs 19,712 crore in November so far.
As per depositories' data, they invested Rs 14,051 crore into equities and Rs 5,661 crore in debt segment between November 1-18.
This translated into total net investment of Rs 19,712 crore during the period under review.
In October, FPIs remained net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore.
"From long-term perspective, India continues to be an important and competitive investment destination. Despite intermittent and short-term challenges, India offers a good growth opportunity," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director (manager research) at Morningstar India.
He further said that the net flows this week cannot be construed as a change in trend as the uncertainties on the global and domestic front persists.
"This could be a tactical allocation by FPIs, and one needs to watch the flow trends in the coming weeks to better access their investment pattern," he said.
For the first half of November FPIs have been sellers in banking and even in performing sectors like IT, noted V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
He further added that most foreign brokerages have a sell call on India on concerns of stretched valuations.
Going forward, an anticipated higher quantum of tapering by the US Federal Reserve may lead to emerging markets including India receiving reduced foreign investments, said Shrikant Chouhan, head (equity research-retail) at Kotak Securities.
The only positive part is falling crude prices, he added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...