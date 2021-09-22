Freshworks sets IPO price at $36 to raise $1.02 b

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Freshworks Inc, a Chennai- and Silicon Valley-based company, on Wednesday became the first Indian SaaS company to go public, and get listed on the Nasdaq.
Its CEO, Girish Mathrubootham, along with his family members and senior company officials rang the ‘iconic’ Nasdaq Opening bell in honour of their listing day.
It began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘FRSH' and the offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021.
Freshworks is raising $1.02 billion as it set IPO at $36 a share, boosting its IPO share price for the second time in the past week and taking its valuation over $10 billion.
It had earlier started plans to sell shares in the price range of $32-34 per share, after raising the range from $28-$32 per share.
Freshworks, Software as a Service (Saas), has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 28,50,000 shares of Class A common stock at the IPO price net of underwriting discounts and commissions.
The company has raised $400 million at a $3.5 billion valuation. Some of its investors include Sequoia Capital, Accel, Tiger Global Management, and CapitalG, according to information on the web.
Starting in a 700 sq ft warehouse in Chennai in 2010, Freshworks crossed $300 million in annual recurring revenue early this year. More than 50,000 companies use Freshworks’ SaaS to enable a better customer and employee experience, says information in its website.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...