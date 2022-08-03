FYERS to offer free demat account for NRIs

FYERS, a trading and investing platform, launched a demat account for NRIs to enable international customers invest in India. Currently, with over three lakh customers, the launch of the FYERS Demat Account will enable NRIs to seamlessly trade in equities, mutual funds, ETFs, Futures and Options.

It is a cost-effective platform with zero account opening and annual maintenance charges. It offers value-added features such as access to research reports, economic calendar, fundamentals and technical analysis. NRIs can open a portfolio investment scheme account by approaching any one of its banking partners.

Tejas Khoday, CEO and co-founder, FYERS said the capital markets had a bull run over the last few years and the launch of the NRI Demat Account will enable them to participate in the India growth story.

About 60 per cent of FYERS customers are aged below 35, indicating millennials and young investors are making beeline to the capital markets for income generation and wealth creation, he added.