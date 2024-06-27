Genesys International has announced a partnership with NNG, an automotive navigation and connected car technology solutions provider.

The partnership between Genesys International and NNG will bring a connected car experience through a range of tailor-made solutions by integrating Genesys’ mapping data with NNG’s advanced AI-powered navigation systems.

Sajid Malik, CMD of Genesys International, said, “NNG’s technological expertise is a valuable addition to our portfolio. By leveraging our AI-powered maps, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) alongside NNG’s exceptional navigation solutions and connected car services, we look forward to using our combined strengths to contribute to building safer and smarter mobility solutions in India.”

David Wiernik, President of NNG, said, “We are excited to introduce navigation technology to the dynamic Indian market through our collaboration with Genesys International.”

Shares of Genesys International surged 5.52 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹597.50 as of 2.10 pm.