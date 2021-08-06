Glenmark Life lists with just 4% gain

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday made a lacklustre debut with its shares getting listed at ₹751.20, a 4 per cent premium over issue price of ₹720 a share on the bourses.

It opened opened at ₹750 on the NSE and at ₹751.20 on the BSE. However, after hitting a high of ₹605, the stock is currently ruling at ₹598.70, up about 7 per cent.

Glenmark Life Sciences' initial public offering saw a robust response from all categories of investors, as the issue was subscribed by 44.17 times.