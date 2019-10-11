Stocks

Company news: Goa Carbon Ltd

| Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

The operations at Goa Carbon Ltd's Goa Plant located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa, will be temporarily shut down for maintenance from October 12, the company said in a notice to the exchanges. However, the notice did not disclose the duration of the shutdown. Shares of Goa Carbon closed at ₹217.95 on the BSE, down 4.99 per cent.

Published on October 11, 2019
Goa Carbon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Union AMC to give advisory service to FPI