Greenlam Industries announces expansion

Greenlam Industries has announced expansion of manufacturing capacity of laminates at its unit in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh. It will manufacture an additional 1.6 million laminate sheets per annum. The expanded capacity is now operational. With this expansion, the installed capacity for laminates has climbed to 15.62 million laminate sheets per annum. The expansion has the potential to generate an annual revenue of ₹125 crore on full capacity utilisation. Shares of Greenlam Industries closed at ₹752, up 0.27 per cent, on the BSE.