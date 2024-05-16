Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has announced its partnership with Solvio, a salesforce consulting firm.

Through the collaboration, Happiest Minds is focused on delivering salesforce implementations, transforming client engagements, and increasing operational efficiencies.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, “We are excited by the potential to swiftly expand our salesforce business and enhance our capabilities.”

Shashin Shah, Founder and CEO, Solvio, said, “This partnership is about reimagining how salesforce consulting and services can drive fundamental changes in business dynamics.”

Happiest Minds Technologies stock rose 1.23 per cent to trade at ₹819.80 on the NSE as of 10.54 am.

