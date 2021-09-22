Hariom Pipe Industries files IPO papers with Sebi

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Hariom Pipe Industries has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹100-120 crore through an initial public offering.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises sale of 85 lakh equity shares of the company, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.
Net proceeds from the initial share sale will be used to fund its capital expenditure, working capital requirements and towards expenses for general corporate purposes.
According to market sources, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹100-120 crore. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the backward integration-focused company has a strong hold on its steel products with wide distribution network across India.
The third generation entrepreneur-led company has a diverse product portfolio consisting of Mild Steel (MS) billets, Pipes and tubes, Hot Rolled (HR) voils and scaffolding systems. It caters to diverse end use industries such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar, fabrication and engineering.
All intermediate products required for the manufacturing of its final products are produced in-house.
Hariom Pipe Industries plans to set up a new manufacturing plant in Sangareddy, Telangana with a total estimated installed capacity of 51,943 tonnes per annum. It plans to commence production in FY21 itself, as per the draft papers.
For fiscal 2021, its total income stood at ₹254.82 crore as against ₹161.15 crore in the preceding financial year. The company's net profit was at ₹15.13 crore for fiscal 2021 as compared to ₹7.90 crore in the previous financial year.
ITI Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...