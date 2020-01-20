HDFC AMC, ICICI Life, Havells results in focus

Tuesday will see a host of companies declaring their quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. Among these are: Digicontent, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, HDFC Asset Management, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co, Indiamart Intermesh, Jay Bharat Maruti, Kamat Hotels, Manaksia Aluminium Co (also for fund-raising), Newgen Software Tech, Polycab India, Rane (Madras), Repro India, Sasken Technologies, Snowman Logistics, Tejas Networks and Zee Entertainment.