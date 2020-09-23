Hexaware Tech accepts discovered price of ₹475/share for delisting

The delisting offer of Hexaware Technologies by HT Global Holdings BV along with HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Limited is successful, as the acquirers accepted the discovered price of ₹475 a share, found through the reverse book building process.

The promoters had offered ₹264.97 per share for delisting.

The acquirers through the delisting offer had intended to acquire up to 11.38 crore shares, representing 37.92 per cent of the total issued equity share capital of the company from the public shareholders.

The delisting offer was opened between September 9 and 16.

The acquirer will take about 8.73 crore shares, tendered at or below the exit price in the reverse book building process.

Post completion of the acquisition, the shareholding of the acquirer and promoter along with other members of the promoter group would be 91.16 per cent of the fully paid-up equity share capital of the company, which would exceed the minimum number of equity shares required for the delisting offer to be successful.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies is currently ruling at ₹467.75 on the BSE.