HomeLane buys back ₹27-cr ESOPs

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 11, 2022

Home interiors start-up HomeLane has announced its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) buyback worth ₹27 crore. This is the second ESOPs buyback by the company. It was initiated as part of the company’s $50 million Series E round led by IIFL AMC’s Late-Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund) and Stride Ventures. HomeLane provided liquidity to all those who held vested ESOPs including active and former employees. Former employees were offered 100 per cent liquidity, while active employees had the option to exercise up to 35 per cent. Our Bureau

Published on January 11, 2022

