Housing & Urban Development Corporation / HUDCO Share Price Updates: Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) surged over 7% on Thursday. The stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹327.80.
- July 04, 2024 15:38
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) closing figures
HUDCO stock closed at 323.70 on the NSE, higher by 7.20%.
On the BSE, the stock surged 7.26% to close at ₹323.75 on Thursday.
- July 04, 2024 15:10
Shares of HUDCO climbed 7.34% on the BSE, trading at ₹324 as at 3.09 pm.
- July 04, 2024 15:08
HUDCO stock surges 7.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹323.85 as at 3.07 pm.
- July 04, 2024 14:21
HUDCO stock rises 6.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹321.
- July 04, 2024 13:33
HUDCO stock rose 5.98% to trade at ₹320 on the NSE as at 1.31 pm.
- July 04, 2024 13:05
HUDCO stock in focus
Shares of HUDCO trades at ₹319 on the NSE, higher by 5.65% as at 1.01 pm.
- July 04, 2024 12:53
HUDCO’s total market capitalisation is at ₹63,830.58 crore.
- July 04, 2024 11:51
HUDCO stock trades at ₹319.65 on the NSE, higher by 5.86% as at 11.49 am.
- July 04, 2024 10:46
On the BSE, HUDCO has hit a 52-week high at ₹325.75. The stock trades at ₹319.80, higher by 5.95% as at 10.45 am.
- July 04, 2024 10:23
- July 04, 2024 10:20
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock in focus
HUDCO stock jumps 6.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹320.85 as at 9.54 am.
Published on July 4, 2024
