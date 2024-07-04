Housing & Urban Development Corporation / HUDCO Share Price Updates: Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) surged over 7% on Thursday. The stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹327.80.

ALL UPDATES

  • July 04, 2024 15:38

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) closing figures

    HUDCO stock closed at 323.70 on the NSE, higher by 7.20%. 

    On the BSE, the stock surged 7.26% to close at ₹323.75 on Thursday.

  • July 04, 2024 15:10

    Shares of HUDCO climbed 7.34% on the BSE, trading at ₹324 as at 3.09 pm.

  • July 04, 2024 15:08

    HUDCO stock surges 7.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹323.85 as at 3.07 pm.

  • July 04, 2024 14:21

    HUDCO stock rises 6.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹321.

  • July 04, 2024 13:33

    HUDCO stock rose 5.98% to trade at ₹320 on the NSE as at 1.31 pm.

  • July 04, 2024 13:05

    HUDCO stock in focus

    Shares of HUDCO trades at ₹319 on the NSE, higher by 5.65% as at 1.01 pm.

  • July 04, 2024 12:53

    HUDCO’s total market capitalisation is at ₹63,830.58 crore.

  • July 04, 2024 11:51

    HUDCO stock trades at ₹319.65 on the NSE, higher by 5.86% as at 11.49 am.

  • July 04, 2024 10:46

    On the BSE, HUDCO has hit a 52-week high at ₹325.75. The stock trades at ₹319.80, higher by 5.95% as at 10.45 am.

  • July 04, 2024 10:23

    bl’s Stock Market Live Updates

    Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4 July 2024.

  • July 04, 2024 10:20

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock in focus

    HUDCO stock jumps 6.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹320.85 as at 9.54 am. 

Related Topics