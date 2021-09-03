Indiabulls HF eyes ₹1,000 cr via NCD

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is planning to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via secured and/or unsecured, redeemableNCDs. The coupon rate for high net-worth individuals and retail investors is 8.42-9.75 per cent, depending on tenor, frequency of interest payment and whether the NCD is secured or unsecured. For institutional investors and non-institutional investors , the coupon rate is 8.05- 9.25 per cent. The base issue size is ₹200 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹800 crore. The issue opens on September 6 and closes on September 20. The minimum application amount is ₹10,000.