Indiabulls HF eyes ₹1,000 cr via NCD

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 03, 2021

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is planning to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via secured and/or unsecured, redeemableNCDs. The coupon rate for high net-worth individuals and retail investors is 8.42-9.75 per cent, depending on tenor, frequency of interest payment and whether the NCD is secured or unsecured. For institutional investors and non-institutional investors , the coupon rate is 8.05- 9.25 per cent. The base issue size is ₹200 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹800 crore. The issue opens on September 6 and closes on September 20. The minimum application amount is ₹10,000.

