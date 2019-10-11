Indiabulls Ventures to buy back shares worth up to Rs 1,000 cr

The board of directors of Indiabulls Ventures on Friday approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The buyback is for up to 6,66,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each of the company, representing 12.61 per cent of its total fully paid-up equity capital, at Rs 150 a share.

The buyback size being more than 10 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity capital and free reserves, shall be subject to approval of shareholders by way of a special resolution through a postal ballot, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback is proposed to be made from all eligible existing holders/beneficial owners of equity shares (including persons who become shareholders by cancelling Global Depository Receipts and receiving the underlying equity shares), on proportionate basis, as on the record date to be decided at a later date.

The filing said the board has constituted a buyback committee and delegated powers to it to oversee and implement the buyback and to fix the record date.