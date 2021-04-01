Shares rise as auto, PSU banks gain

Indian shares edged up on Thursday, led by auto stocks ahead of monthly sales data and gains in public sector banks after capital infusion by the government.

Meanwhile, the Government has rolled back its decision to lower interest rates on the small savings scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.6 per cent to 14,772 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.9 per cent to 49,821.

The government on Wednesday infused a total of 145 billion rupees in four state-run banks including Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank.

The Nifty public sector bank index rose 1.7 per cent, the IT index gained 1.3% and the Nifty auto index gained 1.2 per cent.

Auto companies will post their monthly sales data for March later in the day.