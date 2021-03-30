Stocks

Indices open in green; Sensex up 420 points

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 30, 2021

The benchmark indices opened today's session on a positive note.

BSE Sensex rallied 424.92 points to 49,433.42. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 131.95 points to 14,639.25.

Published on March 30, 2021

