IndiGrid gets nod to induct KKR arm Esoteric II as sponsor

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
The unit holders of India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) have approved the induction of Esoteric II Pte. Limited, an affiliate of KKR, as a sponsor.
In a filing to exchanges, IndiGrid, which is India’s first power sector InvIT, said that in its AGM, held on September 28, shareholders gave their consent for KKR as a sponsor. Sterlite Power was the earlier sponsor. Sterlite Power will continue to remain as a shareholder of Sterlite Investment Managers (SIML), the investment manager of IndiGrid.
“By becoming a sponsor, KKR would be able to subscribe and invest a larger amount of capital in the InvIT,” said Harsh Shah, CEO of IndiGrid.
On September 9, KKR submitted a fresh letter of intent for its induction as a sponsor of IndiGrid. This came after the PE major withdrew its intent from becoming a designated sponsor following the termination of its agreement for a 15 per cent stake sale with Sterlite Power Grid Ventures (SPGVL), the original sponsor.
Also, as per InvIT regulations, 75 per cent of all unit holders needed to vote, which was met, the company said. Sanjay Nayar, CEO of KKR India, said: “Being named as an inducted sponsor of IndiGrid further reaffirms our steadfast commitment to support the Trust’s exciting journey and our priority in addressing India’s rapidly growing infrastructure needs.”
This is KKR’s first investment in the infrastructure segment in India and along with GIC they own 60 per cent in IndiGrid.
After the induction of the new sponsor, Shah indicated that its strategy of acquiring a combination of transmission and solar assets will continue going forward. “We decided in March that as a strategy, not more than 25 per cent of our assets will be operating solar projects which involve SECI and NTPC. The remaining 75 per cent will continue to be transmission assets,” said Shah.
One of the reasons for this diversification could be attributed to the increased mandate for using renewable energy going forward. “Solar generation efficiencies have become fairly predictable, which is a key and in most of the locations where we look to buy, we look at solar irradiation data, based on which the due diligence is carried out. This is our effort to manage risks arising out of these projects,” pointed out Shah.
In 2020, IndiGrid has acquired assets worth ₹2,500 crore. Additionally, IndiGrid has an exclusive framework agreement with Sterlite Power to acquire three projects worth ₹6,500 crore as and when they are commissioned. Of this, GPTL has been acquired by IndiGrid.
IndiGrid’s Assets Under management has increased more than three-fold from ₹3,800 crore in June 2017 to ₹13,600 crore in September 2020.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...