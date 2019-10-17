Individual investor wealth up 10% at ₹430-lakh cr in FY19

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Individual investor wealth across various investment avenues registered an impressive growth of 10 per cent to ₹430-lakh crore last fiscal compared to ₹392-lakh crore logged in the financial year ended March 2018.
According to 10th Karvy Private Wealth report released here on Wednesday, individual investors’ wealth in financial asset increased 11 per cent to ₹262-lakh crore (₹236-lakh crore) with direct investment in equity, fixed deposit and insurance topping the chart.
Investments in physical assets such as real estate and gold increased eight per cent to ₹167-lakh crore (₹156-lakh crore) in FY19. The proportionate of financial assets has moved up to 61 per cent from 57 per cent in the last five years.
Interestingly, investments in gold exchange traded fund (ETF) fell five per cent to ₹2,661 crore against ₹2,798 crore in FY18 largely due to emergence of sovereign gold bond which attracted an investment of ₹7,960 crore (₹6,960 crore).
Karvy Private Wealth estimates individual wealth in India to touch ₹799-lakh crore in the next five years with allocation to financial assets accounting for 66 per cent and that of physical assets touching 34 per cent.
Abhijit Bhave, Chief Executive Officer, Karvy Private Wealth, said notwithstanding the volatility, direct equity continues to hold the fort in terms of investment preference, reflecting investors belief equity markets.
“We believe India’s drive towards a $5-trillion economy will have a cascading positive effect on the individual wealth by 2024. We expect the HNI population to touch one million over the next five year,” he added.
Direct investment in equity is set to register the highest growth rate of 21 per cent to touch ₹136-lakh crore in five years from ₹52-lakh crore currently. Fixed deposit and bonds will grow at 12 per cent CAGR to hit ₹80-lakh crore (₹46-lakh crore), according to Karvy report.
