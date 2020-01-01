Stocks

Company news: Indoco Remedies

January 01, 2020

Indoco Remedies received final approval for its ANDA for Febuxostat tablets 40 mg and 80 mg, which is therapeutically equivalent to the drug manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. The market size of Febuxostat tablets in the US is over $500 million. Febuxostat is used for the treatment of gout caused by excessive levels of uric acid in the blood (Hyperuricemia). Febuxostat prevents production of uric acid by blocking the activity of the enzyme (xanthine oxidase) that converts purines to uric acid. Uric acid forms crystals in joints and tissues. Shares of Indoco Remedies down 0.42 per cent at ₹191.60 on the BSE.

