IndusInd Bank shares continue to fall; drop further 5 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

Shares of IndusInd Bank continued to fall for second consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping nearly 5 per cent following a rise in non-performing assets in December quarter.

The scrip tanked 4.77 per cent to Rs 1,410.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it dropped 4.83 per cent to Rs 1,410.

It was the worst hit among the 30-share BSE index and Nifty-50 components.

In the previous trade also, it had fallen by 4 per cent.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday posted a 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,300.20 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

The bank had registered a profit of Rs 985.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income during the period under review increased to Rs 9,073.93 crore from Rs 7,232.32 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.18 per cent of the total advances at the end of December quarter of the current financial year as against 1.13 per cent by the end of same period a year ago.

Net NPAs increased to 1.05 per cent in the quarter from 0.59 per cent of the total assets in the year-ago period.

