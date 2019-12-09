Stocks

Info Edge shares trade higher on acquisition move

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

The Naukri’s job index for June stood at 2,172, up 6 per cent.   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shares of Info Edge went up today after the company, which owns online job portal Naukri, said last week that it will acquire Highorbit Careers - that operates job portals iimjobs.com and hirist.com - for cash consideration of Rs 80.82 crore.

The stock gained 1.50% to Rs 2,480 on the NSE. Volumes traded in the  counter were to the tune of 36,763 shares as at 10.30 am.

“We have agreed to acquire 100 per cent share capital on a fully diluted basis. Post the completion of the acquisition, iimjobs will become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company,” Info Edge said in a BSE filing last week

